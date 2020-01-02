Arsenal get first win under Mikel Arteta, overcome Manchester United
Sports
Arsenal claimed a first win under manager Mikel Arteta.
The London club tamed Manchester United 2-0 in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday.
With this win, the hosts are now up to the 10th spot in the table, while United continue to lurk in the fifth spot.
Here's the match report.
1st quarter
Arsenal take early lead despite United's pressing start
The opening quarter saw a pressing start from United, as Rashford was at the goal in the opening minute, only to be comfortably collected by Bernd Leno.
United continued with the attacking approach, but it was in the eighth minute when Sead Kolašinac ran into the box to side pass it from the baseline as Nicolas Pépé struck comfortably to send it home.
2nd quarter
Arsenal up the ante to make it 2-0 before half-time
Arsenal were visibly bolstered by confidence, as in the second quarter, they upped the ante by dominating the possession.
It was in the 38th minute when they came close to doubling the lead after Alexandre Lacazette hit the woodwork from the edge of the penalty box.
However, they eventually doubled it in the 42nd minute after Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored during a corner-kick affair.
Do you know?
United show intensity post break with multiple chances
Following half-time, United showed more intensity, as they came up with a number of attacks. However, none of them were convincing enough, as Arsenal's defense ensured that they didn't slip up their valuable lead.
4th quarter
A mixed final quarter as Arsenal hold the lead well
While United continued to attack with the same intensity, Arsenal too did not back down.
Both the teams continued to pile pressure on each other with multiple attacking chances, but were not convincing enough.
In the meantime, it was Arsenal's defense that stole the show with a number of blocked shots.
Also, United called for a penalty in the 71st minute, but were denied.
Match stats
Some key stats from the match
As for some key stats from the match:
- United have lost three of their last four EPL ties against Arsenal away from home.
- It was also United's third loss in the previous 13 matches at Emirates.
- Arsenal have scored the most number of goals this season via corners in the EPL, which is two more than any other side.
Twitter Post
Arsenal striding up under Mikel Arteta?
1 - This was Arsenal’s first Premier League win of the season against a team currently in the top-half of the Premier League (P10 W1 D4 L5). Strides. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/I2gbPEJzoe— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2020