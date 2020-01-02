Premier League 2019-20: All the important stats from gameweek 21
Gameweek 21 of the Premier League saw nine games being played on January 1 of the new year.
Several teams claimed some much-needed wins to gain important points under their belt.
The biggest result gameweek 21 was that of Arsenal overcoming Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Southampton edged past Tottenham 1-0.
Here are the key numbers from gameweek 21.
Information
Here are all the results from gameweek 21
Here are the results: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea, Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa, Newcastle 0-3 Leicester, Southampton 1-0 Tottenham, Watford 2-1 Wolves, Man City 2-1 Everton, Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace, West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth, Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United.
Feats
City better tally against Everton, Chelsea notch first away draw
Manchester City have defeated now Everton in five successive league meetings.
The Toffees have now lost seven of their last 10 Premier League away matches.
Chelsea registered their first away draw in the league this season.
Brighton earned their first ever point in a league game against Chelsea. This was their 10th match.
Chelsea have 25 away goals this season already.
Stats
Leicester script important feats, Ings continues sublime run
Leicester averaged 77.1% possession against Newcastle United. This is their highest figure in an EPL away game since the start of 2003-04.
This was their sixth away win in last seven league games.
Meanwhile, Spurs lost their first league game of a calendar year for the first time since 2009.
Southampton's Danny Ings has scored the second-highest goals this season (13).
Tally
West Ham register biggest EPL win since 2007
West Ham registered their biggest Premier League win since November 2007.
Bournemouth have won the fewest points over the past 10 Premier League games than any other side (4 points).
West Ham's Mark Noble has registered 26 penalty goals in the EPL.
Former legends Alan Shearer (56), Frank Lampard (43) and Steven Gerrard (32) have netted more.
Data
United bite the dust against Arsenal
Manchester United have lost three of their last four EPL ties against Arsenal away from home. It was also United's third loss in the previous 13 matches at Emirates. Arsenal have scored the most number of goals in EPL this season via corners.