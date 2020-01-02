Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Preview, Dream11 and more
Australia will be aiming to win the three-match Test series against New Zealand by a 3-0 margin.
The Aussies decimated the Kiwis in both the Tests so far.
New Zealand, who have been awful with the bat, will need an inspiration from somewhere.
Australia will be eyeing all 120 points of offer in the ICC World Test Championship.
Here's the preview.
Views from both the camps ahead of the Test
"I think at the moment it would be likely that we would go unchanged, but there's still a possibility, if we see that wicket tomorrow morning, that we could play another spinner," said Australian team captain Tim Paine.
"We were obviously beaten by Australia again. I want to acknowledge how well they played; we're up against a quality team," said NZ coach Gary Stead.
Information
Injury-hit New Zealand could miss skipper Kane Williamson
New Zealand, who saw premium pacer Trent Boult get ruled out of the series with a fracture to the second metacarpal of his right hand, could be without skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls. The two players missed back-to-back training sessions with flu-like symptoms.
Details
Conditions, pitch report, timing and TV listing
According to reports, there could be a spell of light rains on the first morning in Sydney. This might result in a delayed start.
Meanwhile, the weather is expected to stay overcast for the next few days, which could provide significant assistance to the quicker bowlers.
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network.
It will start at 5:00 AM IST.
Preview
Australia out to maintain consistency under skipper Paine
Australia will be the favorites once again and one expects them to continue being ruthless and smart with the decision-making.
Skipper Paine knows he has the chance to close down on India in the Test Championship table.
For New Zealand, the writing is on the wall.
They could be in for some more misery with the issues in hand.
Dream11
Dream11: Labuschagne and Wagner get the leadership nods
Tom Latham and David Warner are the options upfront in this Dream11 side.
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (captain) follow suit.
Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme are pivotal options in the middle.
Paine is the wicket-keeper batsman.
Neil Wagner (vice-captain) leads this bowling attack.
He will be supported by Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Tim Southee.