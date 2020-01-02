Ish Sodhi roped in as Rajasthan Royals' spin consultant
Sports
New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has been appointed the spin consultant by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
Interestingly, the 27-year-old was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL.
However, he was released ahead of last month's IPL auction.
Here's more.
Twitter Post
Meet RR's new spin consultant
🎵Guess who’s back, back again.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 2, 2020
Sodhi’s back, tell a friend. 🎵
Say hello to the Royals’ spin consultant, @ish_sodhi 😍#HallaBol #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/oPubLJcXx9
Help
Sodhi will look to help out RR
Sodhi's new role at RR will see him working closely with bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum.
Rajasthan Royals have an interesting squad to take the field on IPL 2020.
They did decent business in last month's IPL auction in Kolkata.
Sodhi will be looking forward to work with some promising Indian spinners in the ranks at RR.
Excitement
Sodhi excited with this new role offered by RR
Sodhi said he has a great level of understanding with everyone involved.
"Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals' management."
Opportunity
It is a fascinating opportunity for me, says Sodhi
Sodhi, who has played eight IPL matches for RR, has a total of nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.69.
"It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business," said Sodhi.
This seems to be a fascinating move by RR.
Career
A look at Sodhi's international career
Sodhi last featured for New Zealand in the T20I series against England in November 2019.
Prior to that, he went on to play in the ICC World Cup 2019.
The right-arm spinner has played 31 ODIs and 40 T20Is for the Kiwis.
He has claimed 39 and 47 wickets respectively.
The leg-spinner has also featured in 17 Test matches for the Kiwis.