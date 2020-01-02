Thiem feels 2020 can see a new Grand Slam champion
Over the last decade, the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal went on to dominate the tennis circuit in a big way.
The three legends of the game pocketed every Grand Slam on offer between them.
Meanwhile, despite making rapid strides, the new set of players didn't manage to topple these three in Slam events.
Here's what Dominic Thiem said.
Rising stars
Several rising talents made rapid strides in 2019
2019 saw new players win some crucial tournaments throughout the year.
Thiem alongside, Germany's Alexander Zverev, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia's Daniil Medvedev had success, however, the big guns continued to dominate the Majors.
Thiem, who is preparing for the upcoming Australian Open 2020 this month, claimed that the youngsters aren't far away and challenged the biggies last year in many tournaments.
New champion
'I think we'll see a new Slam champion in 2020'
Thiem added one could see a new Slam champion in 2020.
"I think the last stage we have to conquer is the Grand Slam stage, and I really think we'll see a new Grand Slam champion in 2020. I really hope that it's me, but you cannot guarantee anything. There are also many other very strong guys who can achieve that."
Quote
I think we challenged them already a lot: Thiem
"I think we challenged them already a lot. We also beat them especially on Masters 1000 stages and the ATP Finals," said Thiem. The player was a runner-up to Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in London in November. He also reached the French Open finale.
Favorites
The 'Big Three' remain favorites in 2020
Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have sealed 55 Grand Slam honors between them over more than a decade now.
They haven't let others come in and challenge for the Slams.
This is unlike the story in women's tennis where many of the new generation players have come in and won Slam honors of late.
The 'Big Three' will remain Slam favorites this year.
Quote
'We are trying to achieve the biggest titles'
Thiem noted the new set of players are trying to achieve the biggest titles. "Maybe it's also not happening and Big Three are taking all four," he added. "But we are trying everything to achieve top position, to achieve the biggest titles, Grand Slam titles."