South Africa vs England, 2nd Test: Preview, Dream11 and more
Sports
South Africa will look gain a solid hand against England in the upcoming second Test match, starting January 3.
The hosts sealed the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.
The second match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.
SA have a solid record here.
Here is the complete match preview.
South Africa
Experienced stars the key for SA
The Proteas banked heavily on senior stars Quinton De Kock, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada to help them win the first Test. And going ahead, these three will be crucial once again.
Moreover, players such as Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje and Dwayne Pretorious contributed as well.
This will please skipper Faf du Plessis.
SA need a strong show with ball and bat.
Archer
Jofra Archer likely to miss second Test against South Africa
England have been dealt a blow with star pacer Jofra Archer suffering from an elbow injury.
He was unable to bowl in the nets with a sore elbow.
Archer was also ill in build-up to the first Test. He recovered and claimed 5/102 in the second innings.
Spinner Dom Bess could come in for Archer as England look for answers at Cape Town.
Views
It's the start of a new chapter, says Faf
SA skipper Faf said, "It's the start of a new chapter. We want to make sure we're improving as a Test team again. We want to go up to better things again and this is just the start."
England captain Joe Root said, "The first innings collapse [in the first Test] was where the game was lost."
Details
Conditions, pitch report, Dream11 and timing
As per reports, the weather is expected to be largely clear, with bright sunshine and moderate breeze on all five days of the Test match.
Fast bowlers will relish bowling here at the Newlands surface.
Dream11: Burns, Elgar, Root (vc), De Kock (wicket-keeper), Dussen, Sibley, Philander (captain), Stokes, Curran, Broad, Maharaj and Rabada.
The match will start at 2:00 PM IST.