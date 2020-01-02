Brian Lara backs Team India to win all ICC tournaments
Former West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara feels Virat Kohli-led Team India can clinch all the ICC tournaments on offer.
India have been playing a solid brand of cricket for a while now and they will be targeting the ICC World T20 in 2020.
They also have the World Test Championship 2019-21 on offer.
Here's more.
ICC events
India have failed to cross the final hurdle of late
India have dominated the show of late, however, in the big ICC tourneys, the side bowed out in the final hurdles.
They lost in the semi-final of the World T20 in 2016 and the ICC World Cup 2019.
Team India was also beaten by Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.
Lara said India can win all major tourneys.
Belief
'I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments'
"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," Lara told India Today.
Upcoming series
India out to show their mettle against Lanka and Australia
Post the heartbreak suffered in the 2019 World Cup, India have done well in every series.
They are unbeaten in limited-overs series, besides maintaining a 100% record in the Test Championship so far.
Team India will turn its attention towards the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.
That will be followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia this month.
Team India
India will be one of the favorites in World T20
The ICC World T20 this year in Australia will be a major event for all teams.
India will enter the tourney as one of the favorites.
Everybody will expect India to reach the knockout stages, however, the challenge for the side will be to go past the line under Kohli.
Since winning the inaugural World T20 in 2007, India haven't won the tourney.