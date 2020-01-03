Cristiano Ronaldo could break these records in 2020
Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo had a memorable year of 2019.
Not just he led Juventus to the Serie A title win, he also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and helped them secure a berth in the UEFA Euro this year.
As he eyes a record-breaking 2020, we present some of the records he could surpass this year.
All-time Euro's top
European Championship's all-time top scorer
Ronaldo has played four European Championships so far, representing Portugal.
As of now, he has scored a total of nine goals in the competition and has equaled the previous record held by France's Michel Platini.
Another goal could see Ronaldo topple Platini and become the tournament's all-time leading goal-scorer.
International's top
All-time top-scorer in international football
Not just Euro, Ronaldo is well on course to become the all-time top-scorer in international football.
So far, he has scored 99 goals in his career and is one short of his century.
While his ton looks imminent, he could also become the greatest international goal-scorer of all time, as 11 more goals would help him topple current record-holder Ali Daei of Iran.
First timer
First to become top scorer in England, Spain and Italy
Ronaldo has dominated the top-flight competition in England and Spain in his career.
As he is playing the Serie A in Italy, he has so far scored 10 goals this season and is currently placed fourth.
Provided he continues this form and finishes as the top-scorer of the season, he would become the first player to do the same in England, Spain, and Italy.
Data
Most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League
As of now, Ronaldo, along with Lionel Messi, has scored as many as eight hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League. Thus, if Ronaldo manages to do so once more and provided Messi stays calm for some time, Ronaldo would hold the record momentarily.
UCL titles
Most UCL title wins
Ronaldo has won five UCL titles so far.
As of now, he has won the title once with Manchester United and four times with Madrid.
On the same note, if he manages to lead Juventus to a UCL title win this year, he would win his sixth honor.
This would tie him with Spain's Francisco Gento, who won it all with Madrid.