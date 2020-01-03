Australia vs New Zealand: Records scripted by Marnus Labuschagne
Australia took charge against New Zealand in the third Test being held at the SCG.
On Day 1, the Aussies managed 283/3 at stumps to gain control.
The day was dictated by Marnus Labuschagne, who continued from where he left off in 2019.
The number three batsman scored a valiant century.
Here are the records scripted by Labuschagne.
Day 1 report
How did Day 1 pan out?
Australia saw David Warner (45) and Labuschagne amass a 56-run stand for the second wicket.
Post Warner's dismissal, Labuschagne got alongside Steve Smith (63).
The duo added 156 runs for the third wicket.
These two took the steam out of the Kiwis. Smith, in particular, worked hard for his runs and had a strike-rate of 34.62.
Neil Wagner (1/48) was solid in his approach.
Series
Labuschagne goes past 400 runs in the ongoing series
The 25-year-old Labuschagne smashed his fourth career Test century.
This was his second ton against New Zealand and also the second of the series as well.
It was also his fourth fifty-plus score in the series.
The promising batsman went past 400-plus runs in this series to lead the show.
He is also averaging over 100 in this series so far (101.25).
Runs
Labuschagne goes past 1,300 runs in Test cricket
Labuschagne has also got past the 1,300-run mark in Tests (1,315).
This is just his 14th career Test match.
He is only the second cricketer apart from Smith to be averaging 60-plus in Tests in the present scenario.
Labuschagne, who slammed 12 fours on Friday, needs three more to get to the mark of 150 in Tests.
Home comfort
Labuschagne scores fourth career Test ton at home
Labuschagne ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer in Tests (1,104).
He had a remarkable year in which he amassed three centuries and seven fifties at an average of 64.94.
The right-handed batsman has scored all his four career tons at home.
He went past the 800-run mark in Tests at home (881).
Labuschagne needs eight fours to reach the mark of 100 at home.