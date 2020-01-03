Lynn, Kyrgios to donate money to Australia bushfire victims
Chris Lynn has pledged to donate 250 dollars for victims of bushfires raging around Australia.
The swashbuckling batsman is set to give away the money for every six he hits in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20.
Not just Lynn, but several other sports personalities from the nation will be contributing.
Here are the details.
Decision
Lynn will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal
Lynn, who is the captain of Brisbane Heat in the BBL, took to Twitter and announced his decision.
He said he will be donating $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.
He also stated, "It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country."
Twitter Post
Lynn set to help bushfire victims
Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE— Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020
Contribution
D'Arcy Short joins in, Brisbane Heat to match Lynn's contribution
Besides Lynn, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short will also be donating a similar amount to help bushfire victims.
Short, who represents the Hobart Hurricanes, confirmed the same after Lynn tweeted about his decision to help out.
Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat will also match Lynn's contribution for every six he hits in the BBL 2019-20 season.
Kyrgios
Tennis star Kyrgios to donate $200 for each ace
Meanwhile, tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who is a controversial figure with a bad boy reputation, has been at the forefront of rallying support and pledged $200 for each ace he serves across the Australian summer of tennis.
This will start with the ATP Cup which began Friday.
He will participate at the Kooyong Classic and the Australian Open this month.
Donations
I'll be donating $200 per ace, says Kyrgios
"I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I'll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer," tweeted the 24-year-old.
Alex de Minaur will be donating $250 per ace.
Women's tennis star Samantha Stosur has pledged $200 per ace.
Bushfire
Key details about the bushfire blazes in Australia
The blazes in Australia have claimed 18 lives, besides forcing mass evacuations.
Meanwhile, military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands holiday makers trapped by the blazes.
Reports claim more than 200 fires are burning across the south-eastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, threatening several towns.
The NSW state government declared a state of emergency, beginning on Friday.