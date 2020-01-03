SHOCKING! Shubman Gill abuses umpire during Ranji Trophy tie
Sports
In a controversial moment during the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Punjab opener Shubman Gill reportedly abused an umpire during their tie against Delhi, being played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.
Interestingly, the umpire overturned his decision following a row with Gill, while the Delhi players protested against it.
Here is more on how the incident unfolded.
The incident
Gill left unimpressed, goes on to abuse umpire
As per IANS, a Times of India journalist narrated the event in a series of Twitter posts.
It all happened when Gill was given out by on-field umpire Paschim Pathak, as the former was unimpressed by it.
Gill refused to walk away and stayed on his ground.
Further, the journalist quoted Delhi captain Nitish Rana, as Gill reportedly abused the umpire as well.
Decision overturn
Umpire overturns decision, Delhi players leave the field
Following a row between Gil and the umpire, the latter reportedly overturned the decision.
This, in turn, did not impress the Delhi players as they quarrelled with the umpires and even walked off the field, while play was halted for some time.
As the match referee was prompted to intervene, after some explanations from him to Delhi vice-captain Nitish Rana, play resumed.
Twitter Post
Gill's dismissal decision overturned, Delhi players walk off the field
Delhi camp is fuming. They are not bowling.— Pratyush Raj (@pratyush_RajTOI) January 3, 2020
Information
Gill dismissed for 23 by Simarjeet Singh
Nonetheless, the lifeline awarded to Gill could not last long as he fell for mere 23 to pacer Simarjeet Singh, after being caught by Anuj Rawat.
Twitter Post
Gill finally dismissed by Simarjeet Singh
Now Gill is gone. Caught by Anuj Rawat b Simarjeet Singh. This time he walked.— Pratyush Raj (@pratyush_RajTOI) January 3, 2020
Match report
How does the match stand so far?
Winning the toss, Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh elected to bat first.
As of now, the side is 163/3, with Mandeep and Anmolpreet Singh currently on the crease.
As for the three wickets to fall, openers Sanvir Singh and Gill, along with Gurkeerat Singh Mann, have been dismissed for 0, 23 and 65, respectively.
Simarjeet, Suboth Bhati and Vikas Mishra were the wicket-takers.
Aftermath
Gill and Delhi likely to draw flack from BCCI
The sportsmanship showed by Gill, as well as the Delhi players, wasn't an acceptable one.
Thus, both parties are likely to be pulled by the BCCI and could be penalized for the violation of the code of conduct.
As per the BCCI's code, any decision made by the umpires shall be considered final and the players should respect and abide by it.