Here's what Shane Warne feels about warm ups in cricket
England, who have been battling with several illness and injuries to players in the Test squad, suffered another blow in the build-up to the second Test against South Africa.
Opener Rory Burns was ruled out for the remainder of the series after suffering a freak injury during a warm up session.
Former Aussie legend Shane Warne slammed the overrated warm ups.
Burns sustains ligament damage while playing a football match
Burns injured his left ankle while playing a football match during Thursday's practice session. Later, scans went on to reveal that he sustained ligament damage to his left ankle. Following Burns' injury, Warne referred to warm ups as 'absolute garbage' and also called it 'overrated'.
Warm ups have been overrated for a long time: Warne
Warne feels warm ups are absolute rubbish that won't help anyone.
"Warm ups have been overrated for a long, long period of time," Warne said on Fox Cricket.
"Everyone goes out onto the ground, they warm up and they run around and do these silly little ladders and all that absolute rubbish that's not going to help you for the day."
Legendary Warne lashes out at warm ups
And you go inside and you sit down for half an hour and work out what you're going to do. Get to the ground later, have a bigger sleep in, get to the swimming pool, get out and play. You don't need all that absolute garbage at warm ups," added the Australian legend.
Meanwhile, Burns has been sent home for further treatment.
Warne feels warm ups are all for show
"I'm happy for people to do whatever they feel they need to ... have a bit of a stretch and feel like you get in the game... that absolute garbage is all for show," Warne said.
"You have 25 people with the team that all have to do something, it's absolute garbage the warm ups in the morning," added the former Aussie spinner.
Past incidents related to warm up injuries for England
The England cricket team isn't new to injuries taking place at warm ups.
Wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow missed the Galle Test against Sri Lanka last winter after suffering a similar injury playing football.
Joe Denly was also injured by a tackle from teammate Owais Shah several years ago.
As per reports, both Bairstow and Denly don't take part in such drills anymore.