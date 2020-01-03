These are MSK Prasad's 10 best back-ups for Team India
Team India has witnessed the evolution of some quality players in the past few years.
The BCCI selection committee will see MSK Prasad bring an end to a successful five-year term.
However, he gave a glimpse of 10 back-ups, which he would leave behind for the upcoming selectors, who could be Team India's next gems.
Here's more.
Back-up batsmen
Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal among back-up batsmen
As for the batting department, Prasad did mention that Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul are prime contenders to headline Test cricket in the coming years.
However, he also mentioned young guns like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal.
Both had a prolific season in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19, scoring above 800 runs, and either of the two could make it to the Test squad.
Quote
Any of these guys can open for India: Prasad
"On any given day, any of these guys can open for India. That's how we have groomed them from a systematic process through India A tours," Prasad was quoted as saying on the same by Hindustan Times.
Back-up bowlers
Ishan Porel among Prasad's six back-up bowlers
As for the bowlers, Prasad has named six of them, which include Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi and Mohammed Siraj.
However, among the notable picks were Avesh Khan and Sandeep Warrier, including Ishan Porel.
While Porel is relatively injury-prone, he has been India's pick among the bowlers in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
Also, he is likely to dominate during India A's tour of New Zealand.
Do you know?
Prasad believes there is a bench for every back-up bowler
"Talking of fast bowling back-ups, we have Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier, Ishant Porel and Mohammed Siraj. So, there is a bench for every slot. I'm sure this will pave the way and strengthen the Indian team across all formats," Prasad added.
Author's take
Shaw and Porel among the most looked-out for
While Prasad has indeed named some promising and talented back-ups for India in the future, the author feels that Shaw and Porel are likely to be the most looked out for.
As Porel continues to have a great outing in the Ranji, Shaw too seems to be in an unstoppable form, while he is certain of a Test spot whenever the slot is open.