India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Misbah
Misbah Ul Haq
Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Coach
Pakistan Cricket Latest News
Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistani
PCB
Pcb Board
PCB Director Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan
Coach Misbah-ul-Haq
Lanka
National Cricket Academy
NCA
ODIs
Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament
Sarfaraz Ahmed
T20Is
Zakir
 
Ask NewsBytes
Aarav Rao

Aarav Rao

Asked on 3 January, 2020

When was Misbah-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan head coach?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Misbah was appointed Pakistan head coach in September 2019.

Arnav Dasgupta

Arnav Dasgupta

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked number one in T20Is.

Aanya Venkatesan

Aanya Venkatesan

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in ODIs?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked sixth in ODIs.

Trisha Vyas

Trisha Vyas

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in Tests.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline