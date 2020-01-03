India vs Sri Lanka, T20Is: Players to watch out for
India and Sri Lanka gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting Sunday.
With the ICC World T20 to be held this year, both teams will know any T20I affair will be a crucial one to test combinations and gain a balance.
Several players will be eyeing to make their presence felt in the series.
We look at the same.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is in an interesting phase
Dhawan, who had suffered a knee injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be aiming to make things count in this series.
It is a pivotal phase for the cricketer with KL Rahul stepping in and doing well of late.
Dhawan needs to score runs upfront in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been rested.
It's an interesting phase for Dhawan ahead.
Bumrah
Pivotal series for Bumrah ahead of Australia, NZ assignments
Jasprit Bumrah's presence will lift the Indian side, who need a personality like him at the death.
He returns to the scenes after a long absence with a back injury.
Bumrah will need to settle in. Interestingly, he looked sharp in the training session held on Friday.
This series will also shape him for the upcoming assignments against Australia and New Zealand respectively.
Rishabh Pant
Another massive opportunity for Rishabh Pant to showcase his potential
India coach Ravi Shastri was thinking of sending Rishabh Pant back to domestic cricket.
That was because of his consistent failures in limited-overs.
However, Pant bought some time post scores of 71 and 39 in the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies.
He needs to convert that confidence in the shortest format.
With the NZ tour coming up, Pant will hope to fire consistently.
Malinga, Perera
Malinga and Kusal Perera the main bets for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka will need to give a better account of themselves after being hammered 3-0 by Australia in October-November, 2019.
Skipper Lasith Malinga will lead the attack and he needs to be on top of his game in terms of rallying his troops.
Kusal Perera has been in the scenes for a while now and his exploits is what Lanka need at the top.