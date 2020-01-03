03 Jan 2020
Roger Federer could script these records during Australian Open 2020
Tennis GOAT Roger Federer had a dominant year of 2019, scripting some top records and reaching milestones, which also included winning his 100th ATP title.
As he eyes another year of dominance in 2020, he is to start his year at the Australian Open this month.
Having won the Grand Slam on six occasions, he could script these records during this edition.
Consecutive appearances
Making the most consecutive appearances in the tournament
Federer made his Australian Open debut in 2000 and has been a regular face in the tournament.
This would be his 21st appearance in the tournament and also the consecutive one.
Owing to this, he would script a new record, as he would go past the current record holder, Lleyton Hewitt, who made consecutive appearances from 1997 to 2016.
100 match wins
First to win 100 matches at the Slam
Federer, so far, has registered 97 wins in the tournament.
Thus, if he manages to reach the pre-quarters this year, it would mean he would have won his 100th match by then, which would be a tournament record.
It would also be a record of him being the first player to win 100 matches at two different Slams, other being Wimbledon (101).
Eight finals
First to reach eight AO finals
Provided Federer continues to win beyond 100 matches in the tournament and reach the final this year, he would set up another record.
It would be his eighth appearance in the final of the tournament.
As of now, he is the joint holder of the record, along with Novak Djokovic.
Jack Crawford and John Bromwich held the record in pre-Open Era, with seven finals.
Oldest Slam winner
Become the oldest Grand Slam champion of all-time
Also, if Federer pulls of a magical performance to win his record 21st Slam, he would win his seventh AO title.
Meanwhile, he would become the oldest player to win a Slam, at the age of 38.
Currently, the record is held by Australia's Ken Rosewall, who last won the AO in 1972 while aged 37 years and 62 days.
Information
Winning the joint-most AO titles
As said above, Federer winning the Slam would be his seventh AO title. In the process, he would also become the joint-most title winner of the tournament, a record which is now held by Djokovic. Meanwhile, Federer currently shares his record with Roy Emerson.