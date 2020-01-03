India
Paridhi Venkatesan

Paridhi Venkatesan

Asked on 3 January, 2020

When did Roger Federer turn pro?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer turned pro in 1998.

Arnav Venkatesan

Arnav Venkatesan

Asked on 3 January, 2020

When was the first time Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer first won the Australian Open in 2004.

Sai Nair

Sai Nair

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Which was Federer's first Grand Slam title?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer's first Grand Slam title was Wimbledon in 2003.

Shreya Sengupta

Shreya Sengupta

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Which Slam has Federer won the most?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won Wimbledon the most, on eight occasions.

