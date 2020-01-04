Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Steve Smith with this tally: Details here
Sports
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is enjoying the form of his life.
The right-handed batsman, who ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer in Tests, went on to struck this year's first ton on Friday.
And then he cashed in on the same to register his maiden double century (215).
Labuschagne surpassed Steve Smith in terms of Test average.
Here's more.
Average
Post Bradman, only Smith and Labuschagne have 60-plus averages
In Test cricket, Sir Don Bradman ended with the highest average of 99.94.
Post his exploits, several legendary batsmen across decades went on to score emphatically, however, nobody had a career average of 60-plus.
Smith has been clocking a 60-plus average for a while now and he features in this unique bracket.
However, Labuschagne has toppled Smith now and boasts of the best average.
Tests
Here's how Labuschagne and Smith fare in Test cricket
Labuschagne, who is featuring in his 14th Test match, averages 63.63 with the bat.
He has amassed 1,400 runs in this phase.
The right-handed batsman has four hundreds and seven half-centuries.
Meanwhile, Smith has 7,227 runs in 73 Tests.
He has registered 26 hundreds and 29 fifties.
Notably Smith, who scored 63 in the first innings, has an average of 62.84.
Domination
Labuschagne has dominated the proceedings against New Zealand
Labuschagne has dominated the ongoing series against New Zealand.
He has amassed 490 runs already in the three-match series at an average of 98.00.
Notably, he has hit two hundreds and two fifties.
The number three batsman smashed his first double hundred to take his tally to four tons in the Australian summer.
He looks unstoppable at the moment.
3rd Test
How has the Test panned out so far?
Australia managed 454 in the first innings and are on top on Day 2.
Labuschagne led the way with a 363-ball 215. He smashed 19 fours and a six.
His 156 runs for the third wicket alongside Smith was the turning point.
For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner claimed three wickets each.
The Kiwis are 60/0 after 25 overs.