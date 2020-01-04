India
Ask NewsBytes
Pranav Jindal

Pranav Jindal

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Which was Lionel Messi's first-ever club?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi's first-ever club was Newell's Old Boys.

Amit Patil

Amit Patil

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Has Messi played for any other club apart Barcelona in his senior career?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Messi has so far played his senior career only for Barcelona.

Ishan Rathore

Ishan Rathore

Asked on 4 January, 2020

When did Messi join Barca?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi joined Barca in 2001.

Reyansh Rao

Reyansh Rao

Asked on 4 January, 2020

How many UCL titles has Messi won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has won four UCL titles.

