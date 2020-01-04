04 Jan 2020
Lionel Messi could break these records in 2020
Sports
Just like his rival GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi too had an eventful year in 2019, where he won his record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or title.
Least to say, 2020 could be no different as he has already set his sights on multiple records.
On the same note, we present some of the records he could smash this year.
Club's all-time top
Becoming the all-time top goal-scorer for a single club
Messi is already the top goal-scorer for Barcelona, with 618 goals.
However, he could further strengthen the record and become the all-time top goal-scorer for a single club.
As of now, he is just 26 goals shy of surpassing the world record, currently held by Brazilian legend Pele, who has reportedly scored 643 goals while playing for Santos.
Data
Most hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League
As of now, Messi, along with Ronaldo, has scored as many as eight hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League. Thus, if Messi manages to do so once more and provided Ronaldo stays calm for some time, the former would hold the record momentarily.
Most UCL seasons
Scoring in the most seasons of the UCL
Messi has already scored in the UCL this season, which was also his 15th consecutive in the tournament.
As of now, Barcelona look set to play the competition come next season as well.
Thus, in case Messi manages to score in 2020-21 edition of the tournament, he would equal the current record, held by Ryan Giggs, who did the same, playing for Manchester United.
El Clasico appearances
Barca player with most El Clasico appearances
Messi played his 42nd El Clasico match for Barcelona in December last year.
In the process, he equaled the record set by his former team-mate Xavi.
As he looks set to play at least a couple more of the same this year, he is certainly going past Xavi to become the Barca player with most El Clasico appearances.
Pichichi award
Winning the record record 7th Pichichi award
As of now this season, Messi has scored 13 goals in as many matches in the La Liga.
In case he manages to finish as the top goal-scorer of the season in the tournament, he would once again win the Pichichi award, which would be his seventh.
Consequently, he would surpass the previous record-holder, Telmo Zarra, of Athletic Bilbao.