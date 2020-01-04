India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11 and stats
India begin their journey in 2020 with the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on Sunday.
The first T20I will be played in Guwahati.
India won three T20I series and drew one post the ICC World Cup 2019.
They will want to continue in the same vein.
Ahead of the match, we present the complete match preview.
Match details
Conditions, pitch report, timing and TV listing
As per reports, there are chances of scattered rains in Guwahati.
The humidity will be as high as 84%.
With conditions set to be windy, it could help in steering the rain away.
The pitch will assist batting and with short boundaries on offer.
The match will start at 7:00 PM IST and be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Team India
Dhawan and Bumrah the main focus for Team India
India will see Shikhar Dhawan coming in upfront and open the batting alongside KL Rahul.
It's a crucial series for him and the work will start tomorrow.
The rest of the batting is sorted.
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack for Team India.
His presence lifts this Indian side.
Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be the specialist spinner ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.
Lanka
Sri Lanka will look up to Malinga
Sri Lanka will have an uphill task against India and a lot will depend on Lasith Malinga in terms of making an impact.
The Lankan side will hope to see Kusal Perera come good with the bat.
Angelo Mathews lends the experience in the middle.
The likes of Dasun Shanaka and Isuru Udana can be crucial customers for the islanders.
Dream11
Dream11: Kohli and Perera get the leadership nods
Danushka Gunathalika gets the nod as the opener alongside the in-form KL Rahul.
Wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera can be a handful. He is the vice-captain.
Indian captain Virat Kohli is the leader of this side.
Avishka Fernando sets in as well.
Udana, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube are the three all-rounders.
Bumrah and Malinga lead the bowling.
Navdeep Saini lends support.
Records
Records that can be scripted in this match
Kohli and Rohit are tied at 2,663 runs in T20Is. One more run will see Kohli surpass Rohit and become the highest run-scorer in the shortest format.
Chahal, who is tied with R Ashwin for the most T20I wickets (52) for Team India, can lead the show with another scalp.
Meanwhile, Bumrah (51 scalps) is also in fray for the most wickets.