04 Jan 2020
Here's how Jasprit Bumrah is preparing for his international return
Sports
India's number one pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action for almost four months, owing to a stress fracture he suffered.
However, he is on track to make his return to international cricket, as he is back training with the Indian team ahead of the T20Is against Sri Lanka.
During a training session in Guwahati on Friday, he gave his lethal glimpse.
Knocked it over
Bumrah knocks off stumps during training session
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its Twitter handle, where Bumrah is seen training, as he is aiming at the practice stumps while bowling.
While he delivers the bowl, he manages to knock the stumps with ease.
BCCI captioned the video by saying, "Missed this sight, anyone? How's that from @Jaspritbumrah93?"
Twitter Post
Bumrah back at doing what he does best. Knocking over!
Focus on Bumrah
Bumrah to lead India's pace-bowling attack
Bumrah will lead India's pace-bowling attack against the Lankans.
The right-arm pacer missed cricket post the Test series against West Indies in August-September.
Bumrah, who had suffered a back injury, will need to work with a fresh set of combinations.
Mohammed Shami has been rested, whereas, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are long-term absentees.
Bumrah has Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur as pace-bowling partners.
Crucial T20Is
Crucial series for Bumrah ahead of Australia, NZ assignments
Bumrah's presence will lift the Indian side, which needs a personality like him at death.
The celebrated Bumrah will also give a lot of inputs to both Saini and Thakur.
It also remains to be seen how Bumrah settles in after a long gap.
This series will also shape him for the upcoming assignments against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.
India squad
India squad for T20Is against Lanka and ODIs vs Aussies
T20Is vs SL: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar.
ODIs vs AUS: Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Pant (wicket-keeper), Dube, Jadeja, Chahal, Kuldeep, Saini, Bumrah, Thakur, Mohammed Shami.
Bumrah's records
Some records held by Bumrah in international cricket
Following are some records of Bumrah:
He holds the record of claiming the most T20I wickets in a calendar year by an Indian (28).
He has claimed the most wickets (15) by a pacer in an ODI series of five or fewer matches.
He had claimed 48 Test wickets in 2018, the most by an Indian during the year of Test debut.