Ask NewsBytes
Surabhi Rathore

Surabhi Rathore

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Bumrah play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

Abhinav Pawar

Abhinav Pawar

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Which state does Bumrah play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah plays for Gujarat in the domestic circuit.

Devansh Rathore

Devansh Rathore

Asked on 4 January, 2020

When did Bumrah make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah made his T20I debut in January 2016, against Australia.

Arjun Rangarajan

Arjun Rangarajan

Asked on 4 January, 2020

How many T20I wickets has Bumrah claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bumrah has claimed 51 wickets in 42 T20Is.

