Harry Kane out for long after hamstring tear: Details here
Tottenham Hotspur striker and skipper Harry Kane has suffered a blow.
The England international could be out for at least four weeks after suffering a hamstring tear.
An assessment was done on Friday and the treatment is on as the staff will continue to review the injury.
Here are further details on the same and what it means for Spurs.
Impact
Kane has amassed 17 goals this season
Kane, who will miss many crunch matches, is set to start with being unavailable for the FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough on Sunday.
The star striker tweeted, "Head up. Tough times don't last, tough people do."
He has scored 17 goals across competitions for Spurs this season to highlight the importance of his presence.
11 goals have come in the Premier League itself.
Quote
Spurs release statement on Kane
"Following assessment (Friday), we can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year's Day fixture against Southampton. Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing," a statement read.
Views
We're going to miss him, says Mourinho
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said the team will miss Kane's services.
"Everybody knows who he is, what he is, what he means for the team, the fans, the club," Mourinho said.
"His quality, the routines that the team has playing with him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we miss, so every match that he doesn't play we're going to miss him."
Miss
Kane to miss a crucial phase for Spurs
After the FA Cup match against Middlesbrough, the London club will shift its focus on the tie against league leaders Liverpool on January 11.
After facing Watford and Norwich, Mourinho's side will take on Manchester City on February 2.
This is a crucial phase for Spurs, who do not have a star back-up striker.
They need to look for someone in the transfer window.