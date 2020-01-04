A look at the injury concerns for Team India
Team India has been doing reasonably well in all formats of the game.
Much of the credit goes to the players for coming up with phenomenal performances.
However, the team has been marred by a number of injuries of late to some of its top players.
As the team gets set for a tough tour of New Zealand, we list the injured.
Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw injures shoulder ahead of New Zealand tour
Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw is the latest member to be added to the injury list after he reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
He had a terrible 2019 for the same reason.
However, he made a good comeback in the Ranji Trophy, earning himself a spot in India A squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffers groin injury, out indefinitely
Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too had a troubled year since the ICC World Cup 2019, where he went on to suffer a hamstring injury.
While he made his return during the T20I series against West Indies last month, he injured his groin during the third T20I, ruling him out of the ODIs.
Bhuvi is certain to miss the series against New Zealand.
Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar injures his back, out until April 2020
India's rising pace sensation Deepak Chahar is set to be out for a long period of time.
He injured his back during the second ODI against the Windies last month.
Consequently, he has been ruled out of action until April 2020, making his participation in the IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) doubtful as well.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya yet to completely recover from back injury
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of action ever since the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa in September.
He underwent a back surgery after the series.
Post surgery, the all-rounder claimed he will not rush back.
Till the time his body is not 100% fit again, he won't play, as it could lead to another breakdown.