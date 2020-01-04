Irfan Pathan retires from all forms of cricket: Details here
Sports
Veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday.
One of the most prominent names of Indian cricket in the past, Pathan was a regular in the domestic circuit.
However, he hasn't played any form of cricket since February 2019.
Here are further details on the same.
Career
A look at Irfan Pathan's India career
The 35-year-old last played for India in 2012.
Overall, he featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India.
Known for his ability to swing the ball sharply, Irfan registered a total of 301 wickets across formats.
He was a pivotal batsman too, making 1,105 runs in Tests at an average above 31 and 1,544 runs in ODIs at 23.39.
Impressive
Irfan burst into the scene and made his presence felt
The promising Irfan burst into the scene in 2003 and took the world by storm early in his career.
He dismissed Pakistan's Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over of the Karachi Test in 2006 to claim a hat-trick.
He was the Man of the Match in the 2007 ICC World T20 final against Pakistan and registered figures of 3/16.
Pathan Tests
Pathan hit a maiden Test ton against Pakistan
Later in 2007, Irfan hit a maiden Test century (102), also against Pakistan.
He gained prominence during India's historic win against Australia at the WACA in Perth on the 2007-08 tour.
Irfan had claimed five wickets, besides scoring 28 and 46.
He went on to play another two Tests with the final one coming against South Africa at Ahmedabad in 2008.
IPL
He was a prominent feature in the IPL
Injuries and poor form saw him not get any opportunities next in Team India ranks.
However, he was a prominent feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until 2016.
He played for Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.
In 103 matches, he claimed 80 scalps, besides scoring 1,139 runs.
Information
He featured for Baroda and J&K in domestic cricket
The left-arm pacer moved from his domestic side Baroda to a player-cum-mentor role in Jammu and Kashmir in early 2018. He last played a competitive match in February 2018, for J&K in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Twitter Post
Kaif congratulates Pathan for an amazing career
Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan . Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed ! pic.twitter.com/aFv1lHiYxR— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2020