Ancelotti lost the Liverpool job to Klopp: Details here
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he had lost to Jurgen Klopp for the vacant managerial post at Liverpool in 2015.
The Italian, who went on to join Bayern Munich later, has admitted that Liverpool made the right decision to sign Klopp.
Ahead of the FA Cup clash against Liverpool, this is what Ancelotti said.
Klopp edged Ancelotti for the managerial post at Liverpool
Liverpool had sacked Brendan Rodgers in October 2015 and roped in Klopp, who took charge from October 8.
Ancelotti had also held talks with the Reds, however, the former AC Milan boss missed out.
He had left Real Madrid the same year in May and was in the hunt for a new job.
However, Ancelotti was roped in by Bayern Munich next.
I think they made a right choice with Jurgen: Ancelotti
Ancelotti replaced Pep Guardiola at Bayern after the conclusion of 2015-16 season.
He had a successful two-year-stint at Real.
"It was after [I left] Real Madrid, I had a chat with the owner," Ancelotti told Sky Sports.
"They were looking for a new manager but I think they made a right choice with Jurgen. He is doing fantastic work at Liverpool, so well done."
Klopp has been successful at Liverpool
After losing two finals early on in his spell at Liverpool, the Reds showed plenty of character from 2018-19 onwards.
They won the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League trophy.
Liverpool overcame Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup via a penalty shootout.
They won the FIFA Club World Cup and are destined to win the 2019-20 Premier League.
Klopp has assembled a strong squad now.
Carlo Ancelotti is one of the smartest people, says Klopp
Liverpool host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Ancelotti has had a decent start at Everton and Klopp praised the celebrated manager.
"Carlo Ancelotti is one of the smartest people I have ever met and he wouldn't have taken job if he didn't have a good squad or is convinced that the Everton squad is good," Klopp said.