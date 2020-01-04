Is Khabib Nurmagomedov scared of Conor McGregor?
Former UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor is making his return to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as he faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.
While he had lost his previous match against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight Championship, the bout was marred by controversy.
Meanwhile, McGregor has stated that Khabib would never want a rematch as the latter is scared of him.
Trembling Khabib!
McGregor feels Khabib was trembling while thinking of facing him
In an interview with TheMacLife, McGregor said that he feels Khabib was trembling out of fear thinking of facing him again, as he does not want it and is afraid of him.
"But, everyone wants it. The boss wants it, Dana [White] wants it, we all want it. So, he can run, but he cannot hide. I look forward to it," he said.
Do you know?
McGregor dubs his previous camp as horrendous
"That last camp was horrendous and I have no one to blame but myself and I did blame myself and made the corrections. Thankfully, I have a strong team behind me that are pushing me and guiding me the right way," added McGregor.
Twitter Post
Khabib can run, but cannot hide: McGregor
Previous bout
Khabib beat McGregor at UFC 229 via submission
As far as the previous bout between the two is concerned, it was a fight for the ages.
While the match lasted until the fourth round, Khabib retained his Lightweight Championship after making him tap out via neck crank submission maneuver.
Furthermore, Khabib had done his homework properly against McGregor, as he perfectly countered the latter's signature move.
Controversy
Controversy had erupted post the bout
Following the conclusion of the bout, controversy erupted as Khabib hopped out of the octagon to attack members of McGregor's support staff.
This led to a brawl between the staff of both the parties as security personnel intervened and restored order, while Khabib and McGregor were escorted out of the arena.
Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White suspended Khabib for nine months and fined $50,000.
McGregor's MMA record
McGregor has a fine MMA record
As far as McGregor's MMA record is concerned, it has been a commendable one.
To date, he has fought 25 matches, winning 21 and losing the remaining four.
Barring Khabib, he has lost against Nate Diaz, Joseph Duffy, and Artemij Sitenkov.
As for championship wins, he is a one-time Featherweight Champion, one-time interim Featherweight Champion and a one-time Lightweight Champion.