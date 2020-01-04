India
Ask NewsBytes
Saanvi Vyas

Saanvi Vyas

Asked on 4 January, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the EPL on 18 occasions.

Angel Rathore

Angel Rathore

Asked on 4 January, 2020

When was the last time Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool last won the EPL in 1989-90.

Arjun Chattopadhyay

Arjun Chattopadhyay

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who owns Liveprool?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool are owned by Fenway Sports Group.

Charvi Mukopadhyay

Charvi Mukopadhyay

Asked on 4 January, 2020

Who is current Liverpool captain?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool are led by Jordan Henderson.

