WWE: Five things that are likely to happen in 2020
Sports
WWE is planning to start the year with a bang, as it is set to host the Royal Rumble in January.
Like almost every year, the leader of the pro-wrestling industry has planned some major surprises for its fans.
If you are curious to know as to what Vince McMahon has in store, we here at NewsBytes predict things that could happen in 2020.
Corbin's push
Baron Corbin is set for a mega push
Yes, like it or not, but McMahon has noted the true hatred towards the reigning King of the Ring, Baron Corbin.
It is likely that Corbin is all set for a major push this year as a heel. McMahon would use the hatred to make him more popular.
Another possible reason behind this is to make him a version of Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).
Fiend's use
The Fiend to be used only when it's absolute necessary
WWE used Bray Wyatt as the Universal Champion against The Miz during the TLC pay-per-view, last month.
This was a hint that they are promoting The Fiend as the top version of Bray Wyatt. And, WWE would not feature him regularly to make him look clumsy.
Rather, he is being preserved for top matches against the superstars.
That's why he would appear at WrestleMania.
Ronda's return
Ronda Rousey to return and face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania
Former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been on a sabbatical since WrestleMania 35.
Notably, Becky Lynch, who beat Ronda for the Raw Women's Championship, is still the champion.
Thus, WWE is most likely to make Ronda feud with Becky at the grandest stage and make the latter drop the title to script the perfect revenge.
It could all start at the Royal Rumble.
MMA horsewomen
Shayna Baszler to join forces with Ronda against WWE's horsewomen
WWE has long contemplated putting the four horsewomen of WWE against the UFC's version.
It could happen this year, as former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is set to make her main roster debut this year.
Furthermore, she would join forces with Ronda along with her allies, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.
Warning bells for Becky, Charlotte, Bayley, and Banks.
Punk's return
The return of the 'Voice of the Voiceless'
Former WWE Champion CM Punk shocked the WWE Universe when he made his return at WWE Backstage.
While he is contracted to Fox, for now, he has revealed that he would be interested in a comeback.
Thus, WWE is likely to keep their differences aside and offer him a contract.
However, since he has retired from pro-wrestling, he would come back as a part-timer.