Anika Jindal

Anika Jindal

Asked on 5 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Marcus Stoinis plays for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Stoinis plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

Shaurya Mukopadhyay

Shaurya Mukopadhyay

Asked on 5 January, 2020

Which was the last IPL team Stoinis played for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Stoinis played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2019.

Ridhi Mukopadhyay

Ridhi Mukopadhyay

Asked on 5 January, 2020

When did Stoinis make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Stoinis made his T20I debut in August 2015 against England.

Parakram Sengupta

Parakram Sengupta

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many T20I runs has Stoinis scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Stoinis has scored 136 runs in 19 T20Is.

