05 Jan 2020
Marcus Stoinis fined for making homophobic remark during BBL 2019-20
Sports
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been fined for making a homophobic slur during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
Stoinis, playing for Melbourne Stars, had directed the same towards his Australian team-mate Kane Richardson on Sunday, who plays for city rivals Melbourne Renegades.
Meanwhile, Stoinis has apologized for his behavior, reasoning that he got carried away with the moment.
Here are further details.
Fine & apology
Stoinis fined $5,200, apologizes for his behavior
Following a breach of Cricket Australia's code of conduct, Stoinis was penalized and fined $5,200.
Meanwhile, Stoinis said that following his remarks, he immediately realized that he was wrong and apologized to Richardson, as well as the umpires.
"I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty," he said.
Quote
There is no place for it in the game: Carroll
"The behavior in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly. There is no place for it in the game," said Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security, Sean Carroll.
Previous incident
James Pattinson involved in the same a few weeks back
In a similar incident, Australian pacer James Pattinson too faced the wrath.
He had done so to his Brisbane Heat team-mate Cameron Gannon during their Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Queensland.
As a result, Pattinson was banned from the opening Test against Pakistan in November, since it was his third code violation in the past 18 months.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Winning the toss and electing to bowl, Stars restricted Renegades to 142/9, courtesy Sandeep Lamichhane's 3/26, while Shaun Marsh was Renegades' top scorer, with 43.
In reply, Stars comfortably won the match by eight wickets, as Stoinis's unbeaten 68 was enough, along with Maxwell's unbeaten 40.
With this win, Stars are currently at the top of the table, with 10 points.