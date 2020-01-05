3rd round, FA Cup: Here are all the key numbers
20 matches were played on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup with 12 more games to be held tonight.
Holders Manchester City beat Port Vale 4-1 to advance.
There were wins for Burnley, Southampton, Leicester City and Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, Manchester United and Wolves played out a 0-0 draw.
Here are the key numbers from round three.
Results
Here are all the results of the third round
Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury, Milwall 3-0 Newport, Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle, Roterham 2-3 Hull, Birmingham 2-1 Blackburn, Burnley 4-2 Peterborough, Brighton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff 2-2 Carlisle United, Fulham 2-1 Villa, Oxford 4-1 Hartepool, Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield, Brentford 1-0 Stoke, Preston 2-4 Norwich, Reading 2-2 Blackpool, Watford 3-3 Tranmere, Bournemouth 4-0 Luton, Leicester 2-0 Wigan, Wolves 0-0 United, Fleetwood 1-2 Portsmouth, City 4-1 Port Vale.
Feats
United blunt in attack, joy for Solanke and Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester United failed to hit a single shot on target in a domestic league or cup game for the first time since January 2015.
Dominic Solanke marked his 31st appearance for Bournemouth in all competitions. He netted his first goal with what was his 37th shot for the club.
Sheffield Wednesday won against an EPL side for the first time since 1993.
Man City
City's players notch these remarkable feats
At 17 years & 339 days old, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is the youngest Englishman to score for Man City in any competition since Micah Richards in 2006.
City's Sergio Aguero has scored more FA Cup goals than any other player (19).
Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener was his first goal for City in a period of 360 days.
Adam Idah
Norwich teenager Adam Idah shines with these records
Norwich's Adam Idah is the first teenager to score an FA Cup hat-trick for a EPL side since Kelechi Iheanacho (City vs Villa in Jan 2016).
Idah (18 years and 327 days old is the youngest goal-scorer for Norwich in all competitions since Max Aarons.
Idah became the second player to score 3-plus goals for Norwich in an FA Cup match since Chris Martin.