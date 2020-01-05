Australia vs New Zealand: Records scripted by Nathan Lyon
Sports
The Australian cricket team gained a solid advantage over New Zealand in the ongoing third Test at the SCG.
The Aussies claimed a 243-run lead and look well on course to extend the same by a big margin.
Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon claimed a fifer in New Zealand's first innings.
Here are the records scripted by the Aussie.
Day 3
How did Day 3 pan out?
New Zealand batted well yesterday and didn't lose a wicket at stumps.
However, after losing Tom Blundell (34) early on Sunday, the side lost way.
From 68/0, Kiwis were folded for just 251.
Glenn Phillips (52) was the top run-scorer for NZ.
For the Aussies, Lyon stood out with figures of 5/68 in 30.4 overs.
Pat Cummins chipped in with three wickets as well.
Lyon records
Lyon goes past Botham, notches 17th five-wicket haul
Lyon has raced to 385 career Test wickets after claiming his 17th five-wicket haul.
He is averaging 31.85 with the ball at the moment.
Lyon went past former England legend Ian Botham in terms of career Test scalps (383).
He is now the 17th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
The right-arm spinner equaled Stuart Broads' tally of 17 five-wicket hauls in Tests.
Records
Lyon claims maiden fifer at SCG and against NZ
Lyon now has 31 wickets at the SCG and equaled former Aussie cricketer Clarrie Grimmett's tally.
He also registered his best tally at the SCG (5/68).
This was also his maiden fifer at this venue.
Lyon now has 186 wickets on home soil in 48 Tests at 32.52.
He has 35 wickets against NZ at home and this was his maiden fifer against them.
Lyon
Lyon shows his value in this Australia Test team
Lyon has been bowling well for several years and is the leader of this attack.
He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in 2019 in Tests.
And the form is continuing this year as well to mark his presence in the side.
He is one of the most consistent bowlers and has put Australia in a commanding position.
He will have further role to play.