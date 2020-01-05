05 Jan 2020
Here is what Mourinho expects from Tottenham during January window
Jose Mourinho, current manager of Tottenham Hotspur, has said that the club would not look for any temporary solutions during the January transfer window.
He said that instead, he would want an intelligent plan from the club.
Furthermore, he has confirmed that he is not looking to overhaul the club squad, as it would depend on the players who want to leave.
Here's more.
One per window
Mourinho looking for at least one transfer each window
While Mourinho did not confirm any plans for the January window, he said that he was looking to sign a player in the summer, followed by another in January 2021.
"We are going to have to try to be intelligent and we have to try to make the right decisions, not just for now, but for the development of a cycle," he said.
Eriksen's future
Christian Eriksen on the radar to depart
Speaking of transfer activities at the club, mid-fielder Christian Eriksen could be on the verge of leaving as his contract expires at the end of the season.
While there has been no confirmation as to if he would sign an extension at the club, it remains unsure if he is looking to quit the club by this month itself.
Possible targets
Max Aarons and Nordi Mukiele eyed as possible January targets
Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, the club has identified defenders, Max Aarons of Norwich City and Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig, as possible transfer targets.
The reason for the club eyeing defenders is because Mourinho feels that it is the department where they need the most improvement for the remainder of the season.
Aarons, reportedly, could cost somewhere around £30 million.
Spurs' performance
Spurs struggling to find a spot in top four
As far as Tottenham's performance this season is concerned, they have been highly inconsistent.
So far, in 21 matches, they have managed to win just eight.
They have lost seven matches and are currently placed in the sixth spot, 28 points behind league leaders Liverpool.
With a difference of six points from fourth-placed Chelsea, Spurs need a high level of consistency hereon.
Quote
Everybody's going to be involved: Mourinho ahead of FA Cup
"If you go to our squad and no Rose, no Davies, no Lloris, no Kane. I don't know if Eric Dier will be ready, but he is still to come back," said Mourinho ahead of Spurs' FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough on Sunday.