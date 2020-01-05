India
Aradhya Jaiteley

Aradhya Jaiteley

Asked on 5 January, 2020

When did Jose Mourinho join Tottenham Hotspur?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mourinho joined Tottenham in November 2019.

Hansika Bose

Hansika Bose

Asked on 5 January, 2020

Who managed Tottenham prior to Mourinho?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to Mourinho, Tottenham were managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Aadhya Malik

Aadhya Malik

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many times have Spurs won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Spurs have won the EPL/First Division on two occasions.

Cheshta Chauhan

Cheshta Chauhan

Asked on 5 January, 2020

When was the last time Spurs won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Spurs last won the EPL/First Division in 1960-61.

