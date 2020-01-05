Here's why Gautam Gambhir has dubbed four-day Tests as 'ridiculous'
The cricket world is abuzz following the proposal from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023.
As expected, it has received mixed reactions from critics and a number of experts.
Meanwhile, former Indian Test opener Gautam Gambhir is not in favor of shortening the longest format of the game and has dubbed the idea as 'ridiculous'.
Here is why.
Drop the idea
Gambhir feels four-days Tests would invite more draws
Reasoning on the topic, Gambhir reckoned that the idea should be dropped immediately as it would invite more drawn matches, while affecting spinners and the original charm of the game.
Writing for Times of India, he also listed 'lack of champion cricketers and lively pitches' as the reason behind cricket not becoming a global sport as of yet.
Captain's take
Virat Kohli backs five-day Test matches
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has gone in the same direction and feels that five-day Tests shouldn't be altered with.
"I don't think that is fair to the purest format of the game, how cricket started initially. Five-Day Test matches are the highest of Tests you can have at the international level. According to me, it shouldn't be altered," he had said.
Group division
Anshuman Gaekwad wants teams to be divided in two groups
Meanwhile, speaking on the same, former Indian opener Anshuman Gaekwad feels that the best way to experiment four-day Tests could be by dividing the teams into two groups: Elite and Plate.
"What would be appropriate is to segregate the Test-playing nations. Have the Plate group matches as four-day affairs and see how it goes. There should be promotion and relegation," he said.
2023 ICC WTC
2023 ICC World Test Championship could have four-day Tests
As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the ICC is contemplating on making four-day Tests mandatory from the 2023 World Test Championship.
The said report mentions that mandatory four-day Test matches from 2015 to 2023 would have freed a total of 335 days.
Notably, managing the calendar has become challenging, post the rise of T20 leagues.
This decision will reduce the workload of the players.
Four-day rules
How does the four-day Test work?
As for how the four-day Test works:
- A minimum of 98 overs have to be bowled in a day, as compared to 90 in five-day Tests.
- In order to accommodate the extra eight overs, the play is extended by 30 minutes.
- A lead of 150-plus runs in the opening innings would be enough to enforce a follow-on.