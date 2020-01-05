India
Muhammad Kapoor

Muhammad Kapoor

Asked on 5 January, 2020

When did Sergio Ramos make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ramos made his international debut in 2005.

Arnav Malhotra

Arnav Malhotra

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many times have Spain won the UEFA Euro?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Spain have won the Euro on three occasions.

Cheshta Malhotra

Cheshta Malhotra

Asked on 5 January, 2020

Has Lionel Messi ever won an international tournament with Argentina?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi won the 2008 Olympic gold with Argentina.

Aaradhya Pawar

Aaradhya Pawar

Asked on 5 January, 2020

Which team has won the most Olympic gold for football?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The USA have won the most Olympic gold for football (4).

