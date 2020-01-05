Ben Stokes claims impressive Test record for England: Details here
England all-rounder Ben Stokes scripted a new record for England in their 142-year-old history in Test cricket.
The celebrated cricketer notched the same against South Africa in the ongoing second Test.
England dismissed South Africa for 223 in their first innings after being bowled out for 269.
Here's the record scripted by Stokes in the second Test.
Feat
Stokes becomes 12th cricketer to achieve this feat
Stokes became the first England cricketer (not including wicket-keepers) to take five catches in an innings.
The England all-rounder was responsible for the wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje.
Overall, he became the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve this impressive feat.
Information
Stokes first Englishman to notch this record
Meanwhile, in England's previous 1,019 Test matches, there had been 23 instances of four catches in an innings. The latest cricketer to don the same was skipper Joe Root. He had scripted the tally against Ireland at Lord's last year. Stokes has surpassed everyone.
Anderson Tests
Anderson registers 28th career five-wicket haul
Meanwhile, veteran fast bowler James Anderson impressed one and all.
The right-arm pacer claimed 5/40 against the Proteas.
He has raced to 582 Test scalps.
Anderson registered his 28th career five-wicket haul in Tests and surpassed Ian Botham and R Ashwin (27 each).
He registered his best bowling figures against South Africa and now has 91 career Test scalps against them.
2nd Test
How has the Test match panned out?
South Africa couldn't capitalize after bowling England out for 269.
Besides Dean Elgar (88) and Rassie van der Dussen, none of the others showed any sort of resistance.
Anderson and Stuart Broad claimed seven scalps between them to cause the damage.
Meanwhile, England have lost a wicket in the second innings.
They have taken a 100-plus lead against the hosts at Cape Town.