Ask NewsBytes
Diya Banerjee

Diya Banerjee

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many times has Rafael Nadal won the ATP Finals?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal is yet to win the ATP Finals.

Vibhore Singhal

Vibhore Singhal

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many times has Nadal won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won the Australian Open just once, in 2009.

Anika Banerjee

Anika Banerjee

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many times has Nadal won the Wimbledon?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won the Wimbledon twice, 2008 and 2010.

Charvi Patel

Charvi Patel

Asked on 5 January, 2020

How many times has Nadal won the US Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won the US Open on four occasions, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

