WATCH: Leo Carter smashes six sixes in an over
In another instance of a batsman plundering a bowler for six sixes in an over, New Zealand batsman Leo Carter has become the latest man to do so.
Playing for Canterbury Kings, he scored an unbeaten 29-ball 70 against Northern Knights during the Super Smash T20 tournament in Christchurch on Sunday.
The bowler at the receiving end was spinner Anton Devcich.
The sixes
Carter dispatches Devcich all over as Kings eclipse Districts
It all happened during the 16th over while the Kings were chasing.
Carter dispatched the opening six of the over towards backward square leg, followed by a couple over deep mid-wicket.
He plundered the fourth towards deep square leg, followed by over long-on and finished it again over deep square leg.
It was owing to this over, the Kings managed to beat the Knights.
Twitter Post
Carter enters history books with six sixes in an over
Leo Carter's super smash!— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 5, 2020
Here's how the Canterbury left-hander became only the fourth batsman to hit 6⃣x6⃣s in an over in T20 cricket 😎pic.twitter.com/ZUEr9Tu0Gh
Records scripted
Carter scripts records with this feat
Following this feat, Carter scripted a few records:
- He is now the fourth player in T20 cricket to smash six sixes in an over, after Yuvraj Singh (2007), Ross Whiteley (2017) and Hazratullah Zazai (2018).
- Overall, he is the seventh player to do so in world cricket, across formats.
- Also, he is the first Kiwi player to record the feat.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Winning the toss, the Knight elected to bat first, as they posted a huge total of 219/7, courtesy Tim Seifert and Dean Brownlie's 74 and 55, respectively.
In reply, the Kings chased the total down with seven balls to spare, thanks to Carter's blistering knock and opener Chad Bowes's 57, as they won by seven wickets.
Points table
Kings and Knights continue to remain in the bottom half
Although both the teams were involved in a thrilling encounter and the Kings came out on top, it did not have much effect on the points table.
As of now, both are placed in the bottom half of the table, with the Knights in the sixth spot, while the Kings are a place above.
Wellington Firebirds top the table, for now.