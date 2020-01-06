Australia beat New Zealand: Records broken in the third Test
Hosts Australia came up with another splendid performance to outplay rivals New Zealand in the third and final Test in Sydney.
As they registered as astounding 279-run victory, they also managed to post a 3-0 clean sweep.
Consequently, the hosts stayed unbeaten at home in Tests in the summer.
Meanwhile, here are some of the records broken during this Test.
Taylor > Fleming
Ross Taylor goes past Stephen Fleming to become Kiwi great
Ross Taylor entered the history books as he eclipsed former New Zealand great Stephen Fleming.
On Monday, he became the leading run-scorer for Kiwis in the longest format of the game.
So far, Taylor has scored 7,175 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 45.7, while Fleming had scored 7,172 in 111 Tests at an average of 40.1.
Fourth-most
Marnus Labuschagne had a perfect Australian summer
Australia's top-order Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been doing great, as he scored his maiden double hundred in the format.
Meanwhile, in the process, he has scored the fourth highest runs in the opening 22 innings.
He scored 1,400 runs in his first 22 innings, while the list is led by Don Bradman (2,115), followed by Herbert Sutcliffe (1,611) and Everton Weekes (1,520).
Most dead rubbers
Sydney hosts most dead rubbers in Tests since 2000
In another interesting observation and a record, Sydney Cricket Ground has become the venue to host the most dead rubbers in Tests since 2000.
In 23 Tests, this was the 14th dead rubber being hosted at this venue.
Next to SCG is London's Kennington Oval, which has hosted eight out of 20, followed by the Wanderers in Johannesburg, hosting five off 19.
Lyon records
Nathan Lyon goes past Ian Botham, notches 17th five-wicket haul
Nathan Lyon has raced to 390 career Test wickets after claiming his 18th five-wicket haul.
He is averaging 31.59 with the ball at the moment.
Lyon went past former England legend Ian Botham in terms of career Test scalps (383).
He is now the 16th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
The right-arm spinner eclipsed Stuart Broads in terms of of five-wicket hauls in Tests.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia were bundled out for 454, while Labuschagne scored a commendable 215.
Meanwhile, New Zealand were bowled out for 256, courtesy Lyon's 5/68.
The second innings saw Australia posting 217/2, as opener David Warner remained unbeaten on 111.
Chasing a target of 416, the Kiwi batsmen could not deliver and fell short by 279 runs.