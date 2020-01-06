India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Preview, Dream11 and more
Hosts India would be taking on visitors Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.
The opening game of the series, in Guwahati, was washed out following rain and the inability to get the pitch ready for the match.
As these teams prepare to win their opening T20I of 2020, we present the preview.
Team India
India to move in with unchanged XI, eyes on Bumrah
As far as Team India is concerned, skipper Virat Kohli is likely to stick with the same playing XI, which he fielded in Guwahati.
All the eyes would be on India's prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the side after an injury lay-off, which lasted several month.
Since it is a two-match series now, India can't afford to lose.
Team Lanka
Lanka too could remain unchanged, focus on Mathews
Considering Team Lanka, skipper Lasith Malinga, too, is unlikely to make any changes.
However, he did raise eyebrows when he decided to drop all-rounder Angelo Mathews from the team, despite backing him to perform as a finisher.
"We know he's an experienced player and he's our finisher. When he gets an opportunity, he will deliver for us," Malinga had said.
Pitch report
A high-scoring track awaits fans in Indore
The venue, Holkar Stadium, has hosted just a T20I so far, back in 2017 when India locked horns with the same team.
It was a high-scoring encounter, as the hosts won the match by 88 runs.
Going by the tradition, it is once again likely to be dominated by the batsmen.
However, Lanka must find a way to counter Bumrah's lethal yorkers.
Predicted XI
Here is the predicted XI for both the sides
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain).
Dream XI: Rahul, Kohli (c), Avishka, Oshada, Iyer, Kusal, Dube, de Silva, Malinga, Kuldeep, Bumrah.
Records incoming
Some records that could be scripted during 2nd T20I
As for some records that could be scripted:
- Bumrah is just two wickets away from becoming India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is (51), while Yuzvendra Chahal is just one away from achieving the same (52) and surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin.
- Kohli is just a run away from becoming the highest run-scorer in T20Is, as he is set to surpass his team-mate, Rohit Sharma (2,633).
Match details
When, where and how to watch?
Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1 and other regional language channels of Star Sports (also available in HD).
Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
Related Topics
Ankita RathoreAsked on 6 January, 2020
Where are India currently ranked in T20Is?
Answered by
NewsBytes
India are ranked fifth in T20Is.
Arnav BalasubramaniumAsked on 6 January, 2020
Where are Sri Lanka currently ranked in T20Is?
Answered by
NewsBytes
Lanka are ranked seventh in T20Is.
Aditya BalasubramaniumAsked on 6 January, 2020
Who is T20I's number one bowler currently?
Answered by
NewsBytes
Rashid Khan is the number one T20I bowler currently?
Angel SenguptaAsked on 6 January, 2020
Who is India's best T20I batsman?
Answered by
NewsBytes
KL Rahul is currently India's best T20I batsman.