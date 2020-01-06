India
Ankita Rathore

Ankita Rathore

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Where are India currently ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India are ranked fifth in T20Is.

Arnav Balasubramanium

Arnav Balasubramanium

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Where are Sri Lanka currently ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Lanka are ranked seventh in T20Is.

Aditya Balasubramanium

Aditya Balasubramanium

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Who is T20I's number one bowler currently?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rashid Khan is the number one T20I bowler currently?

Angel Sengupta

Angel Sengupta

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Who is India's best T20I batsman?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

KL Rahul is currently India's best T20I batsman.

