06 Jan 2020
This is what Shikhar Dhawan wants to achieve in 2020
Sports
Ever since making his debut, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the pillars of India's white-ball squad.
Following his return from an injury, Dhawan is looking to get back to scoring runs as he eyes an eventful year ahead.
Meanwhile, Dhawan opened up about what he wants to achieve in this year.
Here is more on this.
Beginning 2020
Dhawan looking forward to start new year with a bang
Speaking on his New Year's resolution, Dhawan said that he was looking forward to a fresh start, especially by scoring runs aplenty.
"This year I am looking forward to scoring lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup," he told BCCI.tv.
2019 injuries
Dhawan's career was marred by injuries in 2019
Dhawan had a tough 2019 as he suffered multiple injuries.
He was ruled out at half-way stage of the ICC World Cup 2019, owing to the thumb fracture.
Furthermore, he hurt his knee during a Ranji Trophy tie this season as he missed the T20Is against the Windies last month.
"I am always positive, I always take things in a positive manner," he said.
Quote
I always stay in a positive mindset: Dhawan on injuries
"Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don't make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly," added Dhawan.
Comeback vs Lanka
Dahwan eyes prolific outing against Sri Lanka
As for his comeback, Dhawan said that he was looking forward to the T20Is against Lanka, as it gives him a fresh opportunity to express a new version of himself.
"I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself," he concluded.
Dhawan's records
Some records held by Dhawan at international level
Following are the international records held by Dhawan:
He is the only player to win golden bats in the consecutive editions of the ICC Champions Trophy.
He is the first Indian to score more than 4,300 runs after 100th ODI.
He is the quickest Indian to score 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 ODI runs.
He is the fastest to score 1,000 runs in ICC tournaments.