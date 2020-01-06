India
Dhruv Gupta

Dhruv Gupta

Asked on 6 January, 2020

When did Shikhar Dhawan make his T20I debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan made his T20I debut in June 2011 against the Windies.

Cheshta Gavde

Cheshta Gavde

Asked on 6 January, 2020

How many T20I runs has Dhawan scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan has scored 1,504 runs in 59 T20Is.

Muhammad Chauhan

Muhammad Chauhan

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Has Dhawan scored a T20I century?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Dhawan is yet to score a T20I ton.

Parakram Kapur

Parakram Kapur

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Dhawan play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

