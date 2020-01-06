India
Ask NewsBytes
Surabhi Jayaraman

Surabhi Jayaraman

Asked on 6 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester United won the League Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the League cup on five occasions.

Anika Patel

Anika Patel

Asked on 6 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester City won the League Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

City have won the League Cup on six occasions.

Ajay Rangan

Ajay Rangan

Asked on 6 January, 2020

Which team has won the most League Cup titles?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the most League Cup titles (8).

Ayaan Saxena

Ayaan Saxena

Asked on 6 January, 2020

When did Pep Guardiola join Manchester City?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola joined City in 2016.

