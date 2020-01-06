Novak Djokovic could script these records in 2020
Sports
The world of tennis witnessed a record-breaking 2019, with a number of players scripting feats and entering history books.
The sport is prepared to witness yet another magical year with Australian Open set to start in January.
16-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic would be looking forward to 2020, as he eyes a number of records.
Here, we present them.
900 wins
Sixth player to enter this elite club
Till date, Djokovic has 77 single titles to his name.
In his career, he has won 894 matches till date and is just six short of scripting his 900th win.
He would definitely achieve the same in 2020.
As a result, he would become the sixth man in the sport to reach the tally, as Jimmy Connors leads the chart with 1274 wins.
8 at a Slam
Third player to win eight titles at a Slam
Djokovic currently holds the record of winning the most number of Australian Open titles, on seven occasions.
If he manages to win the title this year, not only would he win his record-breaking eighth, but would also become the third player to win eight titles at a Slam.
Currently, the record is led by Rafael Nadal (French Open, 12) and Roger Federer (Wimbledon, 8).
Hard-court Slams
Winning the most Slams on hard courts
Djokovic would eye a record held by Federer as he vies for the most number of Slams played on hard courts.
As of now, Federer has won the most Slams on the same (Australian Open, 6 and US Open, 5).
If Djokovic manages to win the two hard-court Slams this year, he would surpass the Swiss GOAT, taking his tally to 12.
Most Slam wins
Matching Nadal in terms of Slams
The ultimate record which Djokovic would be eyeing for is to match Nadal's record of the number of Slams.
So far, Nadal has won 19 Slams, whereas, Federer tops the list with 20 Slams.
If (although unlikely) Djokovic becomes the first male player to win all the four Slams in a calendar year, he would tie himself with the Swiss GOAT in the tally.