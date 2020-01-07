India
Rajesh Kapoor

Rajesh Kapoor

Asked on 7 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester United won the League Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the League cup on five occasions.

Ridhi Sen

Ridhi Sen

Asked on 7 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester City won the League Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

City have won the League Cup on six occasions.

Rishika Chattopadhyay

Rishika Chattopadhyay

Asked on 7 January, 2020

Which team has won the most League Cup titles?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the most League Cup titles (8).

Dhruv Gupta

Dhruv Gupta

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Pep Guardiola join Manchester City?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola joined City in 2016.

