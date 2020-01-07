07 Jan 2020
EFL Cup: Can Manchester United draw first blood against City?
Sports
Manchester United get set to host city rivals Manchester City in the opening leg of the League Cup semis at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
While both the teams are inconsistent in the Premier League, for now, they would keep it aside and focus on this high-octane encounter, as City look to successfully defend the title.
We present the complete match preview.
Recent form
City ahead of United in form
If we consider the current form of both the sides, City are considerably ahead of the Red Devils.
In the past five matches, City have managed to win four of them, with their only loss coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-3) in the Premier League..
As for United, they have won just two of their last five matches, including two losses and a draw.
Head-to-head
United lead City in head-to-head clashes
Considering the head-to-head clashes between the sides, United are obviously ahead of their rivals.
In 179 matches to date, United have won 74 and drawn 52, besides losing 53.
While City might be ahead of United in form, the previous match between the two in the EPL, ended in the latter's favor, as they won 2-1.
Team news
United have injury concerns, City without Leroy Sané
As for the team news, United will be without mid-fielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.
Whereas, the likes of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will get a chance to prove their fitness ahead of the match.
Meanwhile, City have just two concerns, with Leroy Sané picking up a knee injury during the season starter, while Aymeric Laporte remains unfit.
Key stats
Things to know before the clash
Following are some points to be noted before the clash:
United would be under pressure after failing to produce a single shot on target during a domestic league or cup game, in their FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, which was the first time since January 2015.
The last EFL Cup tie between the two was in 2016, which United won 1-0.
Predicted XI
Here are the predicted line-ups of both the sides
United (4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Fred, Andreas Pereira; Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.
City (4-3-3): Claudio Bravo; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nicolás Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin de Bruyne, Rodrigo, İlkay Gündogan; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling.
Dream XI (4-3-3): Romero; Walker, Otamendi, Maguire, Williams; Mahrez, Gündogan, Lingard, Pereira; Agüero (vice-captain), Rashford (captain).
Match details
Verdict and other match details
As per the analysis above, United hold the edge over City.
However, judging by the recent form, Pep Guardiola's men look the favorites, while Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men need to play their A-game.
Date: January 7, 2020
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Time: 01.30 AM IST (Wednesday)
Where to watch (TV): VH1 India and Colors Infinity (also available in HD)
Where to watch (Online): JioTV