There's nothing tougher than India in India, says Marnus Labuschagne
Sports
Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne had a dream 2019 season in Test cricket and continued the form in the recently-concluded third Test against New Zealand in 2020.
With plenty of runs under his belt and a staggering average, Labuschagne is set to make his ODI debut in the upcoming series against India.
Labuschagne expects a strong challenge against Team India.
Here are the details.
Challenge
Labuschagne expects a tough challenge against India
"Whenever you play India, it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website.
"But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there's nothing tougher than India in India."
Information
India and Australia are set to play three ODIs
India and Australia are set to play three ODIs against each other, starting January 14. The second and third ODI will be held on January 17 and 19 respectively. Labuschagne, who has played 14 Tests, will be hoping to make a sound impact in ODIs.
Tests
Labuschagne has the best Test average at the moment
In 14 Tests, Labuschagne has amassed 1,459 runs at an average of 63.43.
He has notched four hundreds and eight fifties.
All of his four hundreds have come in less than two months at home against Pakistan and NZ.
Labuschagne boasts of a better average than Steve Smith in Tests to lead the chart in the format.
He has been unstoppable and consistent.
AUS vs NZ
Labuschagne was unstoppable against depleted Kiwis
Australia thrashed a sorry NZ side by a 3-0 margin in the recently-concluded series.
Labuschagne was the hero of the series and scored an emphatic 549 runs at an average of 91.50.
He amassed two hundreds and three fifties to stamp his mark.
The series also included his maiden Test double hundred (215).
One expects him to rise further in the ICC Test Rankings.
Information
Labuschagne will hope to do well against India
Labuschagne's main target will be to settle in well against India in the upcoming ODI series. He has a big chance of making a mark and getting a hold of a place in the side. It will be a pleasing sight to watch him bat.