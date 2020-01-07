Dean Elgar believes he was not out following DRS controversy
South African opener Dean Elgar has said that he was pretty confident that he was not out despite being dismissed under controversial circumstances during the second Test against England.
Elgar was given out caught behind, with the Decision Review System (DRS) ruling the verdict in favor of England, despite not having enough conclusive evidence.
Here is more on what Elgar feels.
The controversy
DRS under scanner as Elgar claims he did not nick
It all happened during the final ball of the 29th over during Proteas' second innings.
A delivery from Joe Denly saw a close call of a caught behind being appealed by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, as the umpire raised his finger.
As Elgar went for the review, UltraEdge did show a faint spike as the ball passed the bat, while DRS upheld on-field umpire's verdict.
Elgar's claims
Elgar claims he doesn't play cricket to waste reviews
Following the controversy, Elgar stated that he wouldn't waste a review knowing that he nicked it, as he does not play cricket like that.
"I like to see myself as someone who takes their outs when they're definitely out. It's a bit of an emotional time when those kinds of things happen. Obviously I had to simmer down and watching the footage," he said.
Quote
Unfortunately today, again I was feeling a million dollars: Elgar
"Sometimes you have those things go your way and sometimes you don't. Unfortunately today, again I was feeling a million dollars, it just didn't work out for us. But saying that, we've still got guys in the shed," Elgar further stated to Sky Sports.
Twitter Post
Elgar confident he didn't nick it
Match report
How does the match stand as of now?
Opting to bat first, England were bundled out for 269, as Kagiso Rabada claimed 3/68.
However, the hosts too were bowled out for a paltry 223, following James Anderson's 5/40.
The second innings saw England posting 391/8, as opener Dominic Sibley scored 133.
In reply, Proteas are 126/2, with opener Pieter Malan unbeaten on 63, as they need 312 runs more on Day 5.