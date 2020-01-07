Rohit Sharma ready for Test cricket challenge in New Zealand
India's senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma is wary of the tough challenge that awaits him in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand next month.
India are set to tour New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.
Batting in New Zealand against a top bowling attack will not be easy, however, Rohit said he will be ready.
Here's more.
Team India
Team India will want Rohit to fire against NZ
Rohit, who found a new lease of life as an opener in last year's Test series against South Africa at home, will be batting upfront alongside Mayank Agarwal against the Kiwis.
Team India, who has maintained a 100% record in the ICC World Test Championship, will be hoping to see Rohit continue in the same vein against the Kiwis away from home.
Kiwi pacers
Kiwi pacers will provide a stiff challenge for Rohit
Rohit will be up against the likes of Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the Test matches in Wellington and Christchurch in February.
The Kiwis are a strong breed at home with conditions favoring swing and seam.
The Indian top order will face a severe challenge against a solid pace-bowling unit.
Rohit acknowledged the difficulties of playing in New Zealand.
Threats
Rohit wary of the threats NZ bowlers will present
"NZ is not the easiest place to play cricket. Last time, we lost the Test series but we gave a good fight. But this bowling attack of ours is completely different from what we had," said Rohit to PTI.
"For me personally, it's going to be a challenge without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs."
New ball
Rohit's major challenge will be against the new ball
Rohit's major challenge will be against the new ball, however, he looks confident.
"Facing the new ball in any condition is not that easy. Of course, it's lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test)," he recalled.
Praise
Rohit praises New Zealand's lethal bowling combination
New Zealand may have lost the recently-concluded Test series against Australia by a 3-0 margin away from home, however, Rohit praised the Kiwi bowling unit.
"They come up with plans and stick to them. It's one thing to make a plan without being able to execute it and another to make a plan and implement it. That makes a lethal bowling combination."