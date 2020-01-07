India vs Australia: Langer takes break, endorses caretaker coach McDonald
Sports
Australia cricket team coach Justin Langer is taking a break and will not travel to India for the upcoming ODI series, starting January 14.
His senior assistant Andrew McDonald will manage Australia in the three-match ODI series.
McDonald, who will be in charge of the side as coach for the first time, has been endorsed by Langer.
Here's more.
Australia
Australia dominated the show of late under coach Langer
Langer has been a busy man with 2019 being hectic for Australia.
Under Langer, Australia won the limited-overs series against India, ODIs against Pakistan, reached the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019, retained the Ashes, won successive T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
That was followed by two successive clean sweeps in Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.
Opportunity
He's got a really good opportunity: Langer
As Australia clinched the series against New Zealand, Langer showed confidence in the former medium pacer and said he will excel in his new role.
"I said to him this morning, 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.
Quote
Langer confident about McDonald doing well
"He's an excellent coach, we've got other excellent coaches to back him up. I said to him I won't ring him, I'll let him go. He said 'I might ring you', that's the difference. He'll do a really good job," Langer added.
ODI series
India and Australia to play three ODIs
The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on January 14.
The remaining two ODI matches will be played in Rajkot and Bengaluru on January 17 and 19 respectively.
The Aussies had visited India last year for a five-match ODI series.
Aaron Finch-led Australia went on to stun India by claiming the series 3-2.
Squads
Here are the squads of both the teams
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Warner, Adam Zampa.