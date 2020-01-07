07 Jan 2020
Here's what Guardiola said about coaching United or Madrid
Sports
Pep Guardiola is considered to be one of the greatest football managers in Europe, as he is currently having a great stint in England, with Manchester City.
On the same note, he was asked if he would ever like to coach other giant clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid.
However, Guardiola played down his chance of managing them.
Here is why.
Play golf
Guardiola prefers playing golf rather than coaching either clubs
Speaking on possibly coaching United or Madrid, Guardiola insisted that he would definitely not coach United or Madrid for that matter.
Instead, he could retire and play golf in the Maldives.
"I'd be in the Maldives if I don't have any offers! Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn't have any golf courses!" he was quoted as saying by goal.com.
Current managers
Solskjaer and Zidane managing United and Madrid for now
As of now, Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer is managing United, who have been highly inconsistent, as they are struggling in the fifth spot in the Premier League, five points behind a Champions League spot.
As for Madrid, they are being managed by Zinedine Zidane, who are currently placed in the second spot on similar points with Barcelona, with the latter being ahead on goal difference.
Guardiola as manager
Guardiola has had successful managerial career in Spain and Germany
Considering Guardiola's managerial career, it has been highly impressive.
So far, he has managed just three senior clubs, including City.
He made an impact in Spain, managing Barcelona, where he had a win percentage of 72.5, including two UCL wins.
He also managed Bayern Munch in Germany, where he had his best win percentage, of 75.2, including three consecutive Bundesliga title wins.
Guardiola at City
Guardiola impressive with City, yet to taste UCL success
As far as Guardiola's tenure at City is concerned, it has been commendable.
So far, he has a win percentage of 72.3 at the club, having won the EPL, FA Cup, League Cup, and Community Shield.
He has also won a domestic treble with the club last season.
However, he is yet to taste the UCL success, as they face Madrid in the pre-quarters.
What's next?
City take on United in League Cup semis on Tuesday
Manchester City get set to travel and play city rivals Manchester United in the opening leg of the League Cup semis at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
While both the teams are inconsistent in the EPL, for now, they would keep it aside and focus on this high-octane encounter, as City look to successfully defend the title.