Ask NewsBytes
Rishika Vyas

Rishika Vyas

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Pep Guardiola join Manchester City?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola joined City in 2016.

Ajay Verma

Ajay Verma

Asked on 7 January, 2020

How many times has Guardiola won the EPL with City?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola has won the EPL twice with City.

Harini Kapur

Harini Kapur

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Guardiola quit Barcelona?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola quit Barcelona in 2012.

Vihaan Mistry

Vihaan Mistry

Asked on 7 January, 2020

Where does Guardiola hail from?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Guardiola hails from Santpedor, Spain.

View all questions (4)
