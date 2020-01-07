India
Ajay Chatterjee

Ajay Chatterjee

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw made his Test debut in October 2018, against Windies.

Surabhi Sharma

Surabhi Sharma

Asked on 7 January, 2020

How many Tests has Shaw played?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw has played two Tests to date.

Vihaan Saxena

Vihaan Saxena

Asked on 7 January, 2020

How many First-Class centuries does Shaw have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw has scored nine First-Class centuries so far.

Paridhi Bhatnagar

Paridhi Bhatnagar

Asked on 7 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Shaw play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shaw plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

