07 Jan 2020
Can Prithvi Shaw recover on time for New Zealand tour?
Sports
Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw suffered a setback after he injured his shoulder during a Ranji Trophy tie last week.
As the BCCI has pulled him out of the tournament to undergo rehabilitation at the NCA, there are doubts about whether he would recover in time for India A and India's upcoming tour of New Zealand.
Here are fresh details on his injury.
Kiwi tour
Shaw in India A squad for Kiwi tour
Shaw was recently selected in India A squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, starting January 22, where they are supposed to play three one-dayers and two First-Class matches.
India are set to play a three-day practice match ahead of the two-Test series from February 21.
However, it will be a race against time for Shaw to make himself available for the same.
Unlikely for NZ
Unlikely for Shaw to tour New Zealand: Sources
Meanwhile, sources close to Shaw ruled him out for the Kiwi tour, besides stating that there is hardly any place for him in the senior squad, for now.
"Mayank and Rohit at the top, Rahul is an option, they're all likely to play the second four-day game at Lincoln too. He could've started this year on a brilliant note," said the source, reports TOI.
Quote
Someone needs to have a serious chat with him: Sources
"I wouldn't like to cite particular instances though there's a list of misconducts that have been reported. The last one was in Baroda. Something's very wrong. Someone needs to have a very clear and serious chat with him," added the sources.
Troubled 2019
Shaw had a troubled 2019 with injuries and suspension
Earlier, in 2019, Shaw had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups".
He tested positive for Terbutaline and as a result, he was handed a backdated suspension, which got over on November 15.
In 2018, during the Australia tour, he had injured his ankle during a warm-up tie, forcing him to be ruled out of India's four-Test series.
Kiwi tour squad
Squad for Kiwi tour to be announced on January 12
Meanwhile, the squad for the Kiwi tour is all set to be announced on January 12.
It is also supposed to be MSK Prasad's final selection meeting as the chief selector.
While Shaw remains doubtful, all-rounder Shivam Dube, too, is uncertain, as Hardik Pandya looks set to be back.
India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests from January 24.