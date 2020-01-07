Here are the key football transfer news and updates
The January transfer window is currently on and several top European clubs are looking to get some deals done to help them in the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Many players such as Olivier Giroud, Christian Eriksen, James Maddison and Wilfried Zaha are in the news for possible transfer activities.
Here are the January transfer window news and updates.
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha's possible move to Chelsea gathers pace
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is desperate for a move away from the club and Chelsea are set to be interested in him.
Zaha is keen to win titles and that has led to him hiring a new agent in the form of Pini Zahavi.
He will be wishing to move out this month, however, as per Sky Sports, a summer exit is likely.
Eriksen
Inter Milan interested in Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen looks determined to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January.
The Danish footballer's contract is set to expire in June and he hasn't signed an extension.
Notably, Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club has interested in signing Eriksen, however, no contact with Tottenham has been made yet.
He has made 29 appearances for the club this season.
Maddison
Manchester United interested in James Maddison
Premier League club Manchester United are interested in James Maddison, but are wary that it is difficult to conclude big transfers this month.
The attacking mid-fielder has been linked with a move to United this month, however, it remains to be seen whether the club makes a bid.
Brendan Rodgers had earlier said no Leicester players will be allowed to leave in January.
Giroud
Inter want Giroud but no talks since Christmas
Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud is likely to leave the club this month.
The Frenchman has garnered interest from Italian giants Inter Milan.
However, Sky Sports has reported that the two clubs have not had any fresh contact since the January window opened.
Inter were believed to have held talks with Chelsea before Christmas.
The 33-year-old Giroud could be a nice addition for the side.