India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ashleigh Barty
Australian Open 2020
Ayush Gupta
French Open
Kim Clijsters
NewsBytes
Serena Williams
Tennis
US Open
Victoria Azarenka
Wimbledon
WTA Championships
WTA Finals
Australian Open
Barty
Chris O
Chris O'Neill
Evonne Goolagong
First Australian
Grand Slam-winning
Justine Henin
Margaret Court
Serena
USA
 
Ask NewsBytes
Aditya Mittal

Aditya Mittal

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When was the last time Serena Williams won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Serena last won the Australia Open in 2017.

Rajesh Singhal

Rajesh Singhal

Asked on 7 January, 2020

How many times has Serena won the French Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Serena has won the French Open on three occasions.

Aanya Gupta

Aanya Gupta

Asked on 7 January, 2020

Has Ashleigh Barty ever won a Grand Slam?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bart won the French Open in 2019.

Dhruv Chattopadhyay

Dhruv Chattopadhyay

Asked on 7 January, 2020

When did Kim Clijsters retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Clijsters had retired in 2012.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline