07 Jan 2020
These women's tennis records could be scripted in 2020
Sports
The world of tennis saw an epic year in 2019 as both men and women nailed it with record-breaking performances.
A similar performance is being expected in this new year of 2020, by both the genders.
With a number of records up for grab, we take a look at some top records that could be broken by the women this year.
Williams > Court
Serena Williams equals/breaks Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam-winning record
The first and foremost record that everyone would have their eyes upon would be Serena Williams' bid to become the all-time Grand Slam great.
So far, she has won 23 Slams and is one short of equaling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24.
Not just she could equal the record, but could also break it, provided she wins at least two Slams this year.
French Open great
USA could become joint-most successful singles nation at French Open
As far as the French Open is concerned, women form the nation itself has won the most titles to date (30).
However, that record could be equaled this year in case a player from the USA wins the title.
Thus, Serena, or her sister Venus, or any other player form the USA, would be definitely vying to make the USA great once again.
First since 1978
First Australian woman to win AO since 1978
Reigning world number one Ashleigh Barty is certainly eyeing her first Australian Open title.
In case she manages to do so, she would become the first Australian woman to win it since Chris O'Neill, who won it in 1978.
Overall, she would become the 10th Australian woman to do so, while it would be the 44th occasion of an Australian woman winning the title.
Millenium's fourth
Millennium's fourth to win consecutive WTA Finals
Barty could be eyeing another legendary record for the WTA Finals.
In case the defending champion manages to win the year-ending title this year as well, she would become only the fourth woman this millennium to win it on consecutive occasions.
The other three to have done so are Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, and Serena.
Wimbledon mother
A mother winning Wimbledon after 40 years
In an interesting observation, the last time a mother won Wimbledon was way back in 1980, by Evonne Goolagong of Australia.
It has been 40 years since then, and there is a chance it could happen once again this year.
The likes of Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, along with returning Kim Clijsters, are looking forward to it.